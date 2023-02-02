Search
Sana Meer
First BanCorp. (FBP) volume hits 1.91 million: A New Opening for Investors

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 01, 2023, First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) set off with pace as it heaved 3.49% to $13.92. During the day, the stock rose to $14.06 and sunk to $13.292 before settling in for the price of $13.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FBP posted a 52-week range of $11.94-$16.40.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 6.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 186.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $187.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $181.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.21.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 3075 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +45.14 and Pretax Margin of +45.14.

First BanCorp. (FBP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. First BanCorp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 98.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10, this organization’s Director sold 3,041 shares at the rate of 15.84, making the entire transaction reach 48,169 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,741. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 10, Company’s EVP and CRO sold 20,000 for 15.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 316,238. This particular insider is now the holder of 231,948 in total.

First BanCorp. (FBP) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.4) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +30.77 while generating a return on equity of 17.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 186.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.70 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for First BanCorp. (FBP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.02, and its Beta score is 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.62.

In the same vein, FBP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of First BanCorp. (FBP)

Going through the that latest performance of [First BanCorp., FBP]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.75 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.31 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of First BanCorp. (FBP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.07%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.27% that was higher than 33.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

