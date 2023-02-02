Five9 Inc. (FIVN) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.63

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) started the day on February 01, 2023, with a price increase of 4.06% at $81.98. During the day, the stock rose to $83.15 and sunk to $78.33 before settling in for the price of $78.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FIVN posted a 52-week range of $46.61-$138.34.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 30.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -28.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -19.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $70.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $69.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $68.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $84.16.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2138 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.24, operating margin was -8.25 and Pretax Margin of -10.55.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 24, this organization’s Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer sold 28,623 shares at the rate of 75.09, making the entire transaction reach 2,149,301 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 116,616. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 23, Company’s Director sold 7,500 for 75.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 562,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,117 in total.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.18) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -8.69 while generating a return on equity of -21.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

Five9 Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -19.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.96% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -28.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Five9 Inc. (FIVN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1289.64.

In the same vein, FIVN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Five9 Inc. (FIVN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.12 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.16 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.54% While, its Average True Range was 3.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Five9 Inc. (FIVN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.71% that was lower than 75.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.