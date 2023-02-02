Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) went up 13.19% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Analyst Insights

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) started the day on February 01, 2023, with a price increase of 13.19% at $1.03. During the day, the stock rose to $1.07 and sunk to $0.9355 before settling in for the price of $0.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GENE posted a 52-week range of $0.83-$2.12.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 67.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0350, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2782.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 52 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -35.00, operating margin was -136.67 and Pretax Margin of -140.71.

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. Genetic Technologies Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 86.50%, in contrast to 1.00% institutional ownership.

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -104.95 while generating a return on equity of -37.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genetic Technologies Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.20%.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.51.

In the same vein, GENE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.33.

Technical Analysis of Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.74 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.22 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.0763.

Raw Stochastic average of Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 80.78% that was higher than 49.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Trading Directions

Trading Directions

Trading Directions

Trading Directions

Markets Briefing

Markets Briefing

Markets Briefing

Markets Briefing

Markets Briefing

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) EPS growth this year is 126.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Sana Meer -
Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) open the trading on February 01, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 2.48% to $4.13. During the day,...
Read more

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $51.58: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 01, 2023, HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.95%...
Read more

Leslie's Inc. (LESL) EPS is poised to hit -0.12 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Steve Mayer -
Leslie's Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) established initial surge of 4.39% at $16.17, as the Stock market unbolted on February 01, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

