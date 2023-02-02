Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) 14-day ATR is 0.31: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) started the day on February 01, 2023, with a price increase of 3.20% at $8.71. During the day, the stock rose to $8.80 and sunk to $8.30 before settling in for the price of $8.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HBI posted a 52-week range of $5.65-$16.75.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 832.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $349.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $345.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.27.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 59000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.01, operating margin was +13.67 and Pretax Margin of +8.54.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. Hanesbrands Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 87.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 12, this organization’s GC, Corp Sec and CCO bought 3,000 shares at the rate of 9.36, making the entire transaction reach 28,065 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,000. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 09, Company’s Director bought 2,000 for 9.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 18,220. This particular insider is now the holder of 26,913 in total.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.32) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +7.66 while generating a return on equity of 68.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 832.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -13.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.73, and its Beta score is 1.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.45.

In the same vein, HBI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.00, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.35 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 8.66 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.93% that was lower than 52.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.