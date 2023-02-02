Search
Hecla Mining Company (HL) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $4.78: Right on the Precipice

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) open the trading on February 01, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.78% to $6.28. During the day, the stock rose to $6.36 and sunk to $6.02 before settling in for the price of $6.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HL posted a 52-week range of $3.41-$7.66.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 4.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 435.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $606.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $562.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.78.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Gold industry. Hecla Mining Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 58.80% institutional ownership.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.02) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 435.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in the upcoming year.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hecla Mining Company (HL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.48.

In the same vein, HL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hecla Mining Company (HL)

[Hecla Mining Company, HL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Hecla Mining Company (HL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 69.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.36% that was lower than 63.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

