Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 12.89 million

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) started the day on February 01, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.97% at $0.20. During the day, the stock rose to $0.21 and sunk to $0.1964 before settling in for the price of $0.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IDEX posted a 52-week range of $0.14-$1.15.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 26.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $579.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $549.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $109.86 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1975, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4613.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 559 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.00, operating margin was -73.36 and Pretax Margin of -225.26.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Ideanomics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 4.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 21, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 400,000 shares at the rate of 0.25, making the entire transaction reach 100,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,889,125.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -224.41 while generating a return on equity of -92.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ideanomics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in the upcoming year.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.00.

In the same vein, IDEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.60, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX), its last 5-days Average volume was 17.42 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 11.91 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.0177.

Raw Stochastic average of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.67% that was lower than 97.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

