Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) volume hits 2.29 million: A New Opening for Investors

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) open the trading on February 01, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 4.77% to $68.95. During the day, the stock rose to $69.44 and sunk to $67.00 before settling in for the price of $65.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ITGR posted a 52-week range of $50.05-$88.58.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $32.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $70.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $69.24.

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16, this organization’s President & CEO bought 4,000 shares at the rate of 61.95, making the entire transaction reach 247,790 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 122,378. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01, Company’s Director sold 7,018 for 74.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 519,746. This particular insider is now the holder of 49,544 in total.

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.89) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.90% and is forecasted to reach 4.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.65, and its Beta score is 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.76. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 62.32.

In the same vein, ITGR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.05, a figure that is expected to reach 1.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR)

[Integer Holdings Corporation, ITGR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.87% While, its Average True Range was 2.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.49% that was lower than 49.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.