Investors must take note of Urban Edge Properties’s (UE) performance last week, which was 1.55%.

On January 31, 2023, Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) opened at $15.51, higher 1.55% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.835 and dropped to $15.45 before settling in for the closing price of $15.51. Price fluctuations for UE have ranged from $12.91 to $19.85 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 5.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 6.50% at the time writing. With a float of $113.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.38 million.

In an organization with 116 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.11, operating margin of +34.90, and the pretax margin is +25.63.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +24.15 while generating a return on equity of 10.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.30% during the next five years compared to -1.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Urban Edge Properties (UE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.99 million. That was better than the volume of 0.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Urban Edge Properties’s (UE) raw stochastic average was set at 75.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.72. However, in the short run, Urban Edge Properties’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.91. Second resistance stands at $16.06. The third major resistance level sits at $16.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.29. The third support level lies at $15.14 if the price breaches the second support level.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Key Stats

There are currently 117,438K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.82 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 425,080 K according to its annual income of 102,690 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 98,290 K and its income totaled 11,380 K.