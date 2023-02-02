iRobot Corporation (IRBT) last year’s performance of -27.07% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On January 31, 2023, iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) opened at $45.31, lower -0.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.76 and dropped to $44.99 before settling in for the closing price of $45.11. Price fluctuations for IRBT have ranged from $35.41 to $73.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -79.00% at the time writing. With a float of $26.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.26 million.

The firm has a total of 1316 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.63, operating margin of +0.65, and the pretax margin is +1.81.

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of iRobot Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.65%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 28,382. In this transaction Director of this company sold 730 shares at a rate of $38.88, taking the stock ownership to the 25,953 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s Director sold 767 for $38.88, making the entire transaction worth $29,821. This insider now owns 19,064 shares in total.

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.55) by $1.2. This company achieved a net margin of +1.95 while generating a return on equity of 4.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -79.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.40% during the next five years compared to -6.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for iRobot Corporation (IRBT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of iRobot Corporation (IRBT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [iRobot Corporation, IRBT], we can find that recorded value of 0.42 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, iRobot Corporation’s (IRBT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 14.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $45.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $46.02. The third major resistance level sits at $46.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $43.97.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) Key Stats

There are currently 27,351K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.24 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,565 M according to its annual income of 30,390 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 278,190 K and its income totaled -128,370 K.