Search
admin
admin

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (JZ) Moves 30.67% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Top Picks

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: JZ) established initial surge of 30.67% at $2.13, as the Stock market unbolted on February 01, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $2.18 and sunk to $1.56 before settling in for the price of $1.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JZ posted a 52-week range of $0.69-$186.01.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $147.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3300.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (JZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.40%.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: JZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (JZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.19.

In the same vein, JZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.01.

Technical Analysis of Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (JZ)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited, JZ]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.11 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.2500.

Raw Stochastic average of Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (JZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 161.61% that was higher than 144.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

SentinelOne Inc. (S) surge 10.01% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Shaun Noe -
SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) open the trading on February 01, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 4.84% to $15.82. During the day, the...
Read more

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) Open at price of $3.02: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 01, 2023, Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) set off with pace as it heaved 7.46%...
Read more

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.42 million

Steve Mayer -
As on February 01, 2023, Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.22% to $63.21. During the day,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.