Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (JZ) Moves 30.67% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: JZ) established initial surge of 30.67% at $2.13, as the Stock market unbolted on February 01, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $2.18 and sunk to $1.56 before settling in for the price of $1.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JZ posted a 52-week range of $0.69-$186.01.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -41.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $147.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3300.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (JZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -41.40%.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: JZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (JZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.19.

In the same vein, JZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.01.

Technical Analysis of Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (JZ)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited, JZ]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.11 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.2500.

Raw Stochastic average of Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (JZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 161.61% that was higher than 144.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.