Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) return on Assets touches -187.05: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) started the day on February 01, 2023, with a price decrease of -5.03% at $1.51. During the day, the stock rose to $1.58 and sunk to $1.42 before settling in for the price of $1.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KSCP posted a 52-week range of $1.35-$17.60.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -129.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $59.12 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.8531, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.8331.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -44.04, operating margin was -439.09 and Pretax Margin of -579.88.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. Knightscope Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.08%, in contrast to 9.10% institutional ownership.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -580.00.

Knightscope Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -129.80%.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Knightscope Inc. (KSCP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.42.

In the same vein, KSCP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.98.

Technical Analysis of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.33 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.29 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.88% While, its Average True Range was 0.1215.

Raw Stochastic average of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.30% that was lower than 71.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.