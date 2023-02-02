Search
Shaun Noe
LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) last month performance of -45.93% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) established initial surge of 0.50% at $0.24, as the Stock market unbolted on February 01, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.25 and sunk to $0.2254 before settling in for the price of $0.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LGMK posted a 52-week range of $0.21-$3.19.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 5.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 37.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -94.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4723, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9793.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 19 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.08, operating margin was -30.20 and Pretax Margin of -114.78.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the LogicMark Inc. industry. LogicMark Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 7.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 22, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 1.15, making the entire transaction reach 11,460 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,645.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2019, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -116.82 while generating a return on equity of -59.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

LogicMark Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -94.90%.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LogicMark Inc. (LGMK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.43.

In the same vein, LGMK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.20.

Technical Analysis of LogicMark Inc. (LGMK)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [LogicMark Inc., LGMK]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.04 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.0435.

Raw Stochastic average of LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 202.47% that was higher than 110.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

