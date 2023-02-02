Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) EPS is poised to hit -0.28 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Markets

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) established initial surge of 0.76% at $1.32, as the Stock market unbolted on February 01, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $1.35 and sunk to $1.24 before settling in for the price of $1.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RIDE posted a 52-week range of $0.87-$3.79.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -77.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $211.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $179.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $266.46 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2630, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.8037.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Lordstown Motors Corp. industry. Lordstown Motors Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.40%, in contrast to 28.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 06, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 5,000,000 shares at the rate of 0.87, making the entire transaction reach 4,350,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,683,745. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 15, Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,169,000 for 1.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,080,820. This particular insider is now the holder of 26,683,745 in total.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.45) by $0.26. This company achieved a return on equity of -70.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -77.00% and is forecasted to reach -1.40 in the upcoming year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11.

In the same vein, RIDE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.29, a figure that is expected to reach -0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Lordstown Motors Corp., RIDE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 5.77 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.1064.

Raw Stochastic average of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.59% that was lower than 84.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $13.51: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer -
SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) open the trading on February 01, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.61% to $13.87. During the day,...
Read more

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) EPS is poised to hit -0.17 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 01, 2023, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.28%...
Read more

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) went up 0.31% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe -
As on February 01, 2023, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.31% to $25.68. During the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.