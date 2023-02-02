Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) EPS growth this year is -14.40%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) open the trading on February 01, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.14% to $0.20. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2122 and sunk to $0.1951 before settling in for the price of $0.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LKCO posted a 52-week range of $0.14-$0.92.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 284.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $392.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $256.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $79.77 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1845, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2765.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 180 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.60, operating margin was -43.86 and Pretax Margin of -47.98.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Luokung Technology Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 46.50%, in contrast to 1.50% institutional ownership.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -47.43 while generating a return on equity of -69.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Luokung Technology Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.40%.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.47.

In the same vein, LKCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.19.

Technical Analysis of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

[Luokung Technology Corp., LKCO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.0215.

Raw Stochastic average of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 102.61% that was higher than 90.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.