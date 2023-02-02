Search
NetEase Inc. (NTES) posted a -1.49% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

January 31, 2023, NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) trading session started at the price of $89.57, that was -1.08% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $89.80 and dropped to $88.40 before settling in for the closing price of $89.58. A 52-week range for NTES has been $53.09 – $108.77.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 20.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 39.00%. With a float of $647.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $652.60 million.

The firm has a total of 32064 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.62, operating margin of +18.74, and the pretax margin is +22.29.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NetEase Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of NetEase Inc. is 45.00%, while institutional ownership is 15.80%.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +19.24 while generating a return on equity of 18.99.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.34% during the next five years compared to 6.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NetEase Inc. (NTES) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.78

Technical Analysis of NetEase Inc. (NTES)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NetEase Inc., NTES], we can find that recorded value of 1.08 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.62.

During the past 100 days, NetEase Inc.’s (NTES) raw stochastic average was set at 88.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $83.48. Now, the first resistance to watch is $89.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $90.34. The third major resistance level sits at $90.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $88.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $87.54. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $86.67.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) Key Stats

There are 654,767K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 58.60 billion. As of now, sales total 13,747 M while income totals 2,729 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,434 M while its last quarter net income were 941,890 K.

