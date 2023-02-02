No matter how cynical the overall market is Arrival (ARVL) performance over the last week is recorded -3.30%

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) started the day on February 01, 2023, with a price decrease of -5.48% at $0.38. During the day, the stock rose to $0.3848 and sunk to $0.3601 before settling in for the price of $0.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARVL posted a 52-week range of $0.14-$4.83.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -937.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $638.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $220.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $231.83 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3079, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0959.

Arrival (ARVL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. Arrival’s current insider ownership accounts for 63.95%, in contrast to 9.70% institutional ownership.

Arrival (ARVL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arrival’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -937.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in the upcoming year.

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Arrival (ARVL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07.

In the same vein, ARVL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.34, a figure that is expected to reach -0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Arrival (ARVL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), its last 5-days Average volume was 9.42 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 22.35 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.0685.

Raw Stochastic average of Arrival (ARVL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 335.60% that was higher than 193.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.