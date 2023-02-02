Search
No matter how cynical the overall market is The9 Limited (NCTY) performance over the last week is recorded 2.05%

As on February 01, 2023, The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.43% to $1.49. During the day, the stock rose to $1.52 and sunk to $1.41 before settling in for the price of $1.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NCTY posted a 52-week range of $0.45-$4.98.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 19.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.25%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -134.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.36 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $38.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8805, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2868.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 74 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.21, operating margin was -198.17 and Pretax Margin of -305.50.

The9 Limited (NCTY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. The9 Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 45.10%, in contrast to 3.30% institutional ownership.

The9 Limited (NCTY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2012, the company posted -$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.36) by -$0.4. This company achieved a net margin of -302.66 while generating a return on equity of -163.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

The9 Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -134.20%.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The9 Limited (NCTY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.94.

In the same vein, NCTY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.58.

Technical Analysis of The9 Limited (NCTY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The9 Limited, NCTY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.52 million was lower the volume of 0.97 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.82% While, its Average True Range was 0.1543.

Raw Stochastic average of The9 Limited (NCTY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 78.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 187.81% that was higher than 119.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

