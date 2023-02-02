OceanPal Inc. (OP) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.65 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 01, 2023, OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) set off with pace as it heaved 9.30% to $1.06. During the day, the stock rose to $1.07 and sunk to $0.9711 before settling in for the price of $0.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OP posted a 52-week range of $0.77-$17.60.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 101.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4920, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.6102.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +69.42, operating margin was +10.04 and Pretax Margin of +10.04.

OceanPal Inc. (OP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. OceanPal Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.11%, in contrast to 3.70% institutional ownership.

OceanPal Inc. (OP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +10.04 while generating a return on equity of 0.32.

OceanPal Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 101.70%.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OceanPal Inc. (OP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.19.

In the same vein, OP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17.

Technical Analysis of OceanPal Inc. (OP)

Going through the that latest performance of [OceanPal Inc., OP]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.35 million was inferior to the volume of 0.87 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.1307.

Raw Stochastic average of OceanPal Inc. (OP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 108.53% that was higher than 103.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.