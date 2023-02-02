Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) 14-day ATR is 0.21: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) started the day on February 01, 2023, with a price increase of 9.59% at $2.40. During the day, the stock rose to $2.45 and sunk to $2.12 before settling in for the price of $2.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OPEN posted a 52-week range of $0.92-$11.39.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 88.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -67.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -138.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $629.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $537.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.01.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2816 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +9.10, operating margin was -7.03 and Pretax Margin of -8.24.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.50%, in contrast to 69.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 18, this organization’s insider sold 4,647 shares at the rate of 1.64, making the entire transaction reach 7,625 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 798,703. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 17, Company’s official sold 25,264 for 1.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 42,249. This particular insider is now the holder of 803,350 in total.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -8.25 while generating a return on equity of -34.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -138.80% and is forecasted to reach -1.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -67.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.08.

In the same vein, OPEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.83, a figure that is expected to reach -0.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN), its last 5-days Average volume was 34.84 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 25.74 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.71%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 95.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 108.82% that was lower than 122.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.