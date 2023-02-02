Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) Moves 4.17% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) started the day on February 01, 2023, with a price increase of 4.17% at $33.69. During the day, the stock rose to $33.79 and sunk to $31.755 before settling in for the price of $32.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PPBI posted a 52-week range of $27.92-$40.14.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 33.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 377.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $93.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.73.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1520 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +44.83 and Pretax Margin of +44.83.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 96.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 19, this organization’s Chairman, President & CEO sold 102,638 shares at the rate of 31.56, making the entire transaction reach 3,239,255 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 368,482. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 16, Company’s Director sold 7,500 for 36.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 270,900. This particular insider is now the holder of 82,415 in total.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.76) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +33.10 while generating a return on equity of 9.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 377.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.26, and its Beta score is 1.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.44. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.89.

In the same vein, PPBI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.72 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.51 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.41 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.57% While, its Average True Range was 1.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.08% that was higher than 31.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.