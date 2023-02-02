Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) last week performance was 7.35%

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) open the trading on February 01, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.68% to $1.46. During the day, the stock rose to $1.50 and sunk to $1.35 before settling in for the price of $1.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EOSE posted a 52-week range of $0.95-$4.97.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -67.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $82.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $76.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $113.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2454, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7123.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 251 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -911.18, operating margin was -2263.75 and Pretax Margin of -2701.52.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 33.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 65,000 shares at the rate of 1.15, making the entire transaction reach 74,744 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 403,727. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 10, Company’s Director bought 20,000 for 1.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,936. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,000 in total.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.59) by -$0.42. This company achieved a net margin of -2701.52 while generating a return on equity of -159.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -67.90% and is forecasted to reach -2.10 in the upcoming year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.17.

In the same vein, EOSE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.55, a figure that is expected to reach -0.76 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE)

[Eos Energy Enterprises Inc., EOSE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.62% While, its Average True Range was 0.1474.

Raw Stochastic average of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.65%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 38.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 96.81% that was lower than 109.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.