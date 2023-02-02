PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) plunge -8.11% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) open the trading on February 01, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.26% to $40.20. During the day, the stock rose to $42.0899 and sunk to $38.713 before settling in for the price of $41.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PBF posted a 52-week range of $15.54-$49.00.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 11.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 116.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $139.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $126.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $39.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.91.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. PBF Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 81.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 04, this organization’s Senior Vice President sold 117,500 shares at the rate of 47.28, making the entire transaction reach 5,555,729 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 44,126. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 01, Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 32,500 for 45.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,493,937. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,662 in total.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $6.49) by $1.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 116.20% and is forecasted to reach 10.55 in the upcoming year.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PBF Energy Inc. (PBF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.01. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.11, and its Beta score is 2.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.58.

In the same vein, PBF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 19.06, a figure that is expected to reach 4.93 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

[PBF Energy Inc., PBF] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.03% While, its Average True Range was 2.07.

Raw Stochastic average of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.27% that was lower than 57.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.