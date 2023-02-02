Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) last month volatility was 12.27%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) started the day on February 01, 2023, with a price increase of 9.46% at $0.42. During the day, the stock rose to $0.4788 and sunk to $0.3863 before settling in for the price of $0.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PT posted a 52-week range of $0.25-$3.91.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 25.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 65.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.57 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4333, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0566.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 124 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.41, operating margin was -39.05 and Pretax Margin of -58.85.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Credit Services Industry. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.88%, in contrast to 1.80% institutional ownership.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -58.72.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 65.70%.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.20.

In the same vein, PT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.51.

Technical Analysis of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.14 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.14 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.0483.

Raw Stochastic average of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.66%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 123.02% that was lower than 228.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.