RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) latest performance of 7.07% is not what was on cards

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) established initial surge of 7.07% at $209.53, as the Stock market unbolted on February 01, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $212.575 and sunk to $195.07 before settling in for the price of $195.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RNR posted a 52-week range of $124.18-$199.85.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 25.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -110.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $188.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $156.88.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 649 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -1.45 and Pretax Margin of -2.17.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. industry. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 99.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 29, this organization’s SVP, Chief Investment Officer sold 850 shares at the rate of 187.74, making the entire transaction reach 159,579 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,038. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 10, Company’s Director bought 7,500 for 130.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 979,650. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,621 in total.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $5.41) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -0.78 while generating a return on equity of -0.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5 per share during the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -110.30% and is forecasted to reach 23.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 23.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -16.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.05. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.46.

In the same vein, RNR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -31.20, a figure that is expected to reach 6.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 23.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., RNR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.33 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.24% While, its Average True Range was 5.80.

Raw Stochastic average of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.86% that was lower than 39.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.