RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.78

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) open the trading on February 01, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.24% to $12.60. During the day, the stock rose to $12.71 and sunk to $12.23 before settling in for the price of $12.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RLJ posted a 52-week range of $9.84-$15.45.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of -7.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $160.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $158.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.97.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 76 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -0.32, operating margin was -6.37 and Pretax Margin of -39.44.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel industry. RLJ Lodging Trust’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 95.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 23, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 10.47, making the entire transaction reach 52,350 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 79,635. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 18, Company’s Director sold 40,000 for 14.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 576,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 62,674 in total.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.04) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -38.85 while generating a return on equity of -12.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in the upcoming year.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.97.

In the same vein, RLJ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

[RLJ Lodging Trust, RLJ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.37.

Raw Stochastic average of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.20%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.95% that was lower than 35.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.