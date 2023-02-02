Search
Steve Mayer
Seadrill Limited (SDRL) Open at price of $42.39: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 01, 2023, Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) set off with pace as it heaved 5.48% to $44.83. During the day, the stock rose to $45.48 and sunk to $42.05 before settling in for the price of $42.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SDRL posted a 52-week range of $22.00-$43.84.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.32.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3220 employees. It has generated 2,691,708 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,580,845. The stock had 6.77 Receivables turnover and 0.25 Total Asset turnover.

Seadrill Limited (SDRL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling industry. Seadrill Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.22%, in contrast to 28.30% institutional ownership.

Seadrill Limited (SDRL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$2.15) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -58.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Seadrill Limited (SDRL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.06.

In the same vein, SDRL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 32.56.

Technical Analysis of Seadrill Limited (SDRL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Seadrill Limited, SDRL]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.47 million was inferior to the volume of 0.49 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.96% While, its Average True Range was 2.24.

