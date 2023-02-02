Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) average volume reaches $6.47M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) flaunted slowness of -0.39% at $35.63, as the Stock market unbolted on February 01, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $36.13 and sunk to $35.15 before settling in for the price of $35.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LUV posted a 52-week range of $30.20-$50.10.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -4.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 129.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $593.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $591.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.22.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 64123 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.95, operating margin was +4.27 and Pretax Margin of +3.06.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Southwest Airlines Co. industry. Southwest Airlines Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 76.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10, this organization’s Director sold 2,250 shares at the rate of 38.87, making the entire transaction reach 87,458 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,046. Preceding that transaction, on May 27, Company’s Director sold 2,300 for 45.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 105,098. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,296 in total.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.42) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +2.26 while generating a return on equity of 5.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 129.50% and is forecasted to reach 4.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 59.76% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -14.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $45.10, and its Beta score is 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.88. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.37.

In the same vein, LUV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.79, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Southwest Airlines Co., LUV]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 7.7 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.65% While, its Average True Range was 1.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.69% that was lower than 33.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.