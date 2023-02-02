Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) latest performance of 5.24% is not what was on cards

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) established initial surge of 5.24% at $4.62, as the Stock market unbolted on February 01, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $4.71 and sunk to $4.47 before settling in for the price of $4.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLI posted a 52-week range of $2.83-$9.28.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $166.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $157.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $977.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.73.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Standard Lithium Ltd. industry. Standard Lithium Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.12%, in contrast to 21.35% institutional ownership.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -30.72.

Standard Lithium Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.00%.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 25.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27.

In the same vein, SLI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.19.

Technical Analysis of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Standard Lithium Ltd., SLI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.07 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.18% that was lower than 77.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.