SunPower Corporation (SPWR) EPS growth this year is -107.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) started the day on February 01, 2023, with a price increase of 2.70% at $17.90. During the day, the stock rose to $18.275 and sunk to $17.03 before settling in for the price of $17.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SPWR posted a 52-week range of $12.78-$28.42.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -12.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 41.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -107.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $174.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $172.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.95.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Solar Industry. SunPower Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 89.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 14, this organization’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 3,500 shares at the rate of 22.01, making the entire transaction reach 77,042 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,181. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 15, Company’s EVP and CFO sold 25,000 for 26.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 665,668. This particular insider is now the holder of 50,810 in total.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

SunPower Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -107.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in the upcoming year.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SunPower Corporation (SPWR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.65, and its Beta score is 1.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.82.

In the same vein, SPWR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.58, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SunPower Corporation (SPWR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.93 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.93 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.59% While, its Average True Range was 1.03.

Raw Stochastic average of SunPower Corporation (SPWR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.13% that was lower than 66.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.