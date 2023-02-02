Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is predicted to post EPS of 0.87 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) flaunted slowness of -0.87% at $112.25, as the Stock market unbolted on February 01, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $112.66 and sunk to $108.76 before settling in for the price of $113.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTWO posted a 52-week range of $90.00-$178.50.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 14.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 38.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -29.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $166.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $164.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $104.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $117.38.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 7799 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.16, operating margin was +15.55 and Pretax Margin of +13.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. industry. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 92.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 14, this organization’s Director sold 149 shares at the rate of 102.24, making the entire transaction reach 15,234 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 62,337. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 11, Company’s Director sold 167 for 125.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,915. This particular insider is now the holder of 62,042 in total.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.85) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +11.93 while generating a return on equity of 11.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -29.60% and is forecasted to reach 6.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.81% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 38.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.26.

In the same vein, TTWO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.87 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., TTWO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.66 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.83% While, its Average True Range was 2.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.21% that was lower than 41.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.