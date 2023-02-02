The AES Corporation (AES) is predicted to post EPS of 0.47 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) started the day on February 01, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.23% at $26.80. During the day, the stock rose to $27.26 and sunk to $26.31 before settling in for the price of $27.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AES posted a 52-week range of $18.62-$29.89.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.11%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $711.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $665.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.43.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 8450 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.35, operating margin was +22.86 and Pretax Margin of -9.55.

The AES Corporation (AES) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Utilities – Diversified Industry. The AES Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.34%, in contrast to 97.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 28, this organization’s President and CEO sold 748,625 shares at the rate of 28.43, making the entire transaction reach 21,283,409 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,285,504. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 01, Company’s Director sold 19,280 for 21.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 418,073. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

The AES Corporation (AES) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.31) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -3.71 while generating a return on equity of -10.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

The AES Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.75 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.11% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The AES Corporation (AES). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.49.

In the same vein, AES’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.64, a figure that is expected to reach 0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The AES Corporation (AES)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.7 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.84 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.79.

Raw Stochastic average of The AES Corporation (AES) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.21% that was lower than 34.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.