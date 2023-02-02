The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) EPS is poised to hit 2.08 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) started the day on February 01, 2023, with a price increase of 0.57% at $54.44. During the day, the stock rose to $54.72 and sunk to $53.65 before settling in for the price of $54.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BNS posted a 52-week range of $45.26-$74.86.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 7.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.19 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.19 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $65.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $50.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $55.87.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 90979 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +25.78 and Pretax Margin of +27.70.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.03%, in contrast to 65.50% institutional ownership.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $1.56) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +21.69 while generating a return on equity of 13.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.20% and is forecasted to reach 8.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.90. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.05, and its Beta score is 0.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.70.

In the same vein, BNS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.02, a figure that is expected to reach 2.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.27 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.34 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.88.

Raw Stochastic average of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.43% that was lower than 25.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.