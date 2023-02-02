The key reasons why DISH Network Corporation (DISH) is -55.75% away from 52-week high?

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) started the day on February 01, 2023, with a price increase of 3.75% at $14.93. During the day, the stock rose to $15.0394 and sunk to $14.25 before settling in for the price of $14.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DISH posted a 52-week range of $12.55-$33.74.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $530.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $251.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.76.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Entertainment Industry. DISH Network Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 82.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 06, this organization’s Director bought 110,000 shares at the rate of 16.73, making the entire transaction reach 1,840,300 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 131,327. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 22, Company’s Director bought 144,328 for 17.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,571,925. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,050,000 in total.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.64) by $0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.42 in the upcoming year.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DISH Network Corporation (DISH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.65. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.96, and its Beta score is 1.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.03.

In the same vein, DISH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DISH Network Corporation (DISH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.24 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.57 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.63.

Raw Stochastic average of DISH Network Corporation (DISH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.65% that was lower than 60.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.