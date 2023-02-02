Search
Sana Meer
The key reasons why Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) is -84.00% away from 52-week high?

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 01, 2023, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) set off with pace as it heaved 4.64% to $2.03. During the day, the stock rose to $2.035 and sunk to $1.89 before settling in for the price of $1.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LLAP posted a 52-week range of $1.29-$12.69.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $143.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $283.06 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.8200, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.4400.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Terran Orbital Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.00%, in contrast to 41.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 11, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 26,895 shares at the rate of 1.51, making the entire transaction reach 40,611 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,173,401. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 11, Company’s 10% Owner sold 7,411 for 1.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,191. This particular insider is now the holder of 946,395 in total.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -1.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.10.

Technical Analysis of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Terran Orbital Corporation, LLAP]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.5 million was inferior to the volume of 0.69 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.1600.

Raw Stochastic average of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 75.06% that was lower than 95.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) last month performance of 308.88% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Shaun Noe -
AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) open the trading on February 01, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.92% to $2.32. During the...
Read more

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) latest performance of 7.07% is not what was on cards

Sana Meer -
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) established initial surge of 7.07% at $209.53, as the Stock market unbolted on February 01, 2023. During the day,...
Read more

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) recent quarterly performance of 7.45% is not showing the real picture

Steve Mayer -
As on February 01, 2023, TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 15.63% to $1.01. During...
Read more

