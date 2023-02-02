The Timken Company (TKR) is 12.31% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

January 31, 2023, The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) trading session started at the price of $81.06, that was 1.92% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $82.47 and dropped to $80.60 before settling in for the closing price of $80.80. A 52-week range for TKR has been $50.85 – $82.38.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 9.10% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 28.70%. With a float of $63.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.18 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 18029 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.68, operating margin of +12.63, and the pretax margin is +11.53.

The Timken Company (TKR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Timken Company stocks. The insider ownership of The Timken Company is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 84.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 1,239,260. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 16,650 shares at a rate of $74.43, taking the stock ownership to the 339,843 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Director sold 1,798 for $74.64, making the entire transaction worth $134,203. This insider now owns 14,770 shares in total.

The Timken Company (TKR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.33) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +8.93 while generating a return on equity of 16.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 22.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Timken Company (TKR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 89.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.98, a number that is poised to hit 1.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Timken Company (TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.54 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.00.

During the past 100 days, The Timken Company’s (TKR) raw stochastic average was set at 99.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $83.01 in the near term. At $83.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $84.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $79.94. The third support level lies at $79.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR) Key Stats

There are 72,744K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.88 billion. As of now, sales total 4,133 M while income totals 369,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,136 M while its last quarter net income were 87,000 K.