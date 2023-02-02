Search
Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Moves -6.55% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 01, 2023, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.55% to $0.69. During the day, the stock rose to $0.71 and sunk to $0.66 before settling in for the price of $0.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BBIG posted a 52-week range of $0.41-$2.61.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of -9.40% over the last 5 years. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $210.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $209.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $131.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6133, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3072.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 45 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -12.87, operating margin was -780.97 and Pretax Margin of -7311.65.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Leisure industry. Vinco Ventures Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 21.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 19, this organization’s Director sold 50,000 shares at the rate of 1.20, making the entire transaction reach 60,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 204,756. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 18, Company’s Director sold 75,000 for 1.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 107,752. This particular insider is now the holder of 254,756 in total.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -7231.48 while generating a return on equity of -1,099.12.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.01.

In the same vein, BBIG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -15.03.

Technical Analysis of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Vinco Ventures Inc., BBIG]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.96 million indicated improvement to the volume of 7.94 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.0932.

Raw Stochastic average of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.39%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 147.09% that was higher than 98.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

