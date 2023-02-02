Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) last month performance of 10.96% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 01, 2023, Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) remained unchanged at $1.62. During the day, the stock rose to $1.66 and sunk to $1.57 before settling in for the price of $1.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YSG posted a 52-week range of $0.39-$2.20.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $564.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $353.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $916.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4416, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1452.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 3497 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +66.76, operating margin was -27.81 and Pretax Margin of -26.61.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Yatsen Holding Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.07%, in contrast to 25.50% institutional ownership.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -26.38 while generating a return on equity of -24.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in the upcoming year.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.47.

In the same vein, YSG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.30, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Yatsen Holding Limited, YSG]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.53 million was inferior to the volume of 1.96 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.1101.

Raw Stochastic average of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 39.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.49% that was lower than 85.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

