A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) as it 5-day change was 10.16%

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) open the trading on February 02, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 9.94% to $16.86. During the day, the stock rose to $17.63 and sunk to $15.2563 before settling in for the price of $15.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DWAC posted a 52-week range of $14.16-$101.87.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $627.21 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.54.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Shell Companies industry. Digital World Acquisition Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.78%, in contrast to 9.20% institutional ownership.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -0.98.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.06.

In the same vein, DWAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.30.

Technical Analysis of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC)

[Digital World Acquisition Corp., DWAC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 58.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.15% that was lower than 123.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.