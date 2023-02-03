Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) as it 5-day change was 10.16%

Company News

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) open the trading on February 02, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 9.94% to $16.86. During the day, the stock rose to $17.63 and sunk to $15.2563 before settling in for the price of $15.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DWAC posted a 52-week range of $14.16-$101.87.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $627.21 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.54.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Shell Companies industry. Digital World Acquisition Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.78%, in contrast to 9.20% institutional ownership.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -0.98.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.06.

In the same vein, DWAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.30.

Technical Analysis of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC)

[Digital World Acquisition Corp., DWAC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 58.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.15% that was lower than 123.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) 14-day ATR is 0.07: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 02, 2023, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) set off with pace as it heaved 32.84%...
Read more

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) return on Assets touches 1.08: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Shaun Noe -
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC) established initial surge of 0.84% at $166.17, as the Stock market unbolted on February 02, 2023....
Read more

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is predicted to post EPS of -0.08 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top...

Steve Mayer -
As on February 02, 2023, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.77% to $1.15. During the day,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.