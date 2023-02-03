Search
A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with ING Groep N.V. (ING) as it 5-day change was -2.53%

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) flaunted slowness of -5.26% at $13.87, as the Stock market unbolted on February 02, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $13.9901 and sunk to $13.761 before settling in for the price of $14.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ING posted a 52-week range of $8.14-$15.56.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of -13.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 92.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.73 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.60 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $51.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.48.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 58000 workers. It has generated 421,497 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +25.60 and Pretax Margin of +24.25.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the ING Groep N.V. industry. ING Groep N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 4.20% institutional ownership.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.33) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +17.45 while generating a return on equity of 8.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 92.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ING Groep N.V. (ING). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.62, and its Beta score is 1.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.15.

In the same vein, ING’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.02, a figure that is expected to reach 0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ING Groep N.V. (ING)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [ING Groep N.V., ING]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.97 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of ING Groep N.V. (ING) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.24% that was lower than 33.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

