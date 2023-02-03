Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.53

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) established initial surge of 17.55% at $2.88, as the Stock market unbolted on February 02, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $2.91 and sunk to $2.55 before settling in for the price of $2.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARAY posted a 52-week range of $1.70-$4.03.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 2.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $93.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $91.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $265.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.23.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Accuray Incorporated industry. Accuray Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.70%, in contrast to 65.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 04, this organization’s SVP Chief Financial Officer sold 2,053 shares at the rate of 2.06, making the entire transaction reach 4,229 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 408,492. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01, Company’s SVP, Chief Admin Officer sold 5,176 for 2.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,849. This particular insider is now the holder of 208,561 in total.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Accuray Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in the upcoming year.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Accuray Incorporated (ARAY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.63. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 156.30.

In the same vein, ARAY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.10, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Accuray Incorporated, ARAY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.35 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 95.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.10% that was higher than 54.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.