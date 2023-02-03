AGCO Corporation (AGCO) last month performance of -4.06% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) flaunted slowness of -5.40% at $131.70, as the Stock market unbolted on February 02, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $139.885 and sunk to $129.89 before settling in for the price of $139.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGCO posted a 52-week range of $88.55-$144.82.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 8.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 43.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 109.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $74.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $134.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $118.27.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the AGCO Corporation industry. AGCO Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 83.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 16, this organization’s Director sold 1,500 shares at the rate of 123.70, making the entire transaction reach 185,550 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,543. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 23, Company’s SVP, Customer Experience sold 7,000 for 107.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 750,540. This particular insider is now the holder of 48,026 in total.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $2.11) by $0.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

AGCO Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 109.70% and is forecasted to reach 13.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.13% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 43.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AGCO Corporation (AGCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.83. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.64, and its Beta score is 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.83.

In the same vein, AGCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.32, a figure that is expected to reach 3.90 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AGCO Corporation (AGCO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [AGCO Corporation, AGCO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.61 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.87% While, its Average True Range was 4.04.

Raw Stochastic average of AGCO Corporation (AGCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 76.59%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.66% that was lower than 32.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.