American Tower Corporation (AMT) volume hits 2.6 million: A New Opening for Investors

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) established initial surge of 1.68% at $227.14, as the Stock market unbolted on February 01, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $228.97 and sunk to $221.065 before settling in for the price of $223.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMT posted a 52-week range of $178.17-$282.47.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 49.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $465.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $464.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $105.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $218.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $235.81.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6378 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.41, operating margin was +37.88 and Pretax Margin of +30.24.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the American Tower Corporation industry. American Tower Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 93.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 17, this organization’s Director sold 1,619 shares at the rate of 233.92, making the entire transaction reach 378,716 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,473. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 17, Company’s EVP, CFO & Treasurer sold 1,574 for 233.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 368,190. This particular insider is now the holder of 47,071 in total.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.8 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $1.13) by $0.67. This company achieved a net margin of +27.44 while generating a return on equity of 55.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Tower Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 49.50% and is forecasted to reach 4.53 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.39% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Tower Corporation (AMT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $36.05, and its Beta score is 0.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.13.

In the same vein, AMT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.30, a figure that is expected to reach 1.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Tower Corporation (AMT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [American Tower Corporation, AMT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.94 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.45% While, its Average True Range was 5.59.

Raw Stochastic average of American Tower Corporation (AMT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 63.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.26% that was lower than 34.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.