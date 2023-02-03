Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is predicted to post EPS of -0.14 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Markets

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) open the trading on February 02, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 3.12% to $6.94. During the day, the stock rose to $7.10 and sunk to $6.75 before settling in for the price of $6.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BLDP posted a 52-week range of $4.43-$12.57.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -94.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $298.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $251.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.71.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1367 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.84, operating margin was -81.64 and Pretax Margin of -94.23.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 16.40% institutional ownership.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.05) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -109.47 while generating a return on equity of -10.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -94.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.03% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -24.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 13.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 20.04.

In the same vein, BLDP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.61, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)

[Ballard Power Systems Inc., BLDP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.65%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.48% that was higher than 69.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) EPS growth this year is 154.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 02, 2023, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) set off with pace as it heaved 0.41%...
Read more

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $6.48: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer -
ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) established initial surge of 0.46% at $6.50, as the Stock market unbolted on February 02, 2023. During the...
Read more

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) EPS is poised to hit 1.20 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Steve Mayer -
As on February 02, 2023, Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) started slowly as it slid -3.27% to $99.61. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.