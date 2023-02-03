Search
Shaun Noe
Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) 14-day ATR is 0.30: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Company News

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) open the trading on February 01, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.34% to $5.93. During the day, the stock rose to $6.00 and sunk to $5.692 before settling in for the price of $5.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BORR posted a 52-week range of $1.84-$6.96.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $228.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $162.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.50.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 517 employees. It has generated 4,079,720 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -3,209,890. The stock had 2.32 Receivables turnover and 0.08 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -22.50, operating margin was -36.49 and Pretax Margin of -81.29.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling industry. Borr Drilling Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.19%, in contrast to 43.50% institutional ownership.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.26) by -$0.83. This company achieved a net margin of -78.68 while generating a return on equity of -19.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Borr Drilling Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in the upcoming year.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Borr Drilling Limited (BORR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.73.

In the same vein, BORR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.37, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

[Borr Drilling Limited, BORR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 69.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.46% that was lower than 71.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Newsletter

 

