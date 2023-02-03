Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) 14-day ATR is 0.55: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on February 02, 2023, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.17% to $12.04. During the day, the stock rose to $12.26 and sunk to $11.47 before settling in for the price of $11.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCL posted a 52-week range of $6.11-$23.86.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -35.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -33.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.19 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.02 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.43.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 39000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -15.32, operating margin was -35.99 and Pretax Margin of -49.97.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Travel Services industry. Carnival Corporation & plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 50.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 25, this organization’s Director bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 11.76, making the entire transaction reach 1,175,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 870,950.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 8/30/2022, the company posted -$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by -$0.44. This company achieved a net margin of -50.07 while generating a return on equity of -63.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in the upcoming year.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.19.

In the same vein, CCL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.19, a figure that is expected to reach -0.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Carnival Corporation & plc, CCL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 45.02 million was better the volume of 41.49 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.34% that was lower than 82.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.