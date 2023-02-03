Cummins Inc. (CMI) EPS growth this year is 21.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on February 02, 2023, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.23% to $256.51. During the day, the stock rose to $257.54 and sunk to $248.77 before settling in for the price of $250.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CMI posted a 52-week range of $184.27-$254.47.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $141.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $140.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $244.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $221.19.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 59900 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +23.62, operating margin was +9.20 and Pretax Margin of +11.45.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Cummins Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 85.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 16, this organization’s Director sold 3,200 shares at the rate of 249.34, making the entire transaction reach 797,887 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,642. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 16, Company’s Director sold 950 for 250.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 237,786. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,431 in total.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $4.35) by $0.59. This company achieved a net margin of +8.87 while generating a return on equity of 25.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cummins Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.60% and is forecasted to reach 19.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.09% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cummins Inc. (CMI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.71. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.12, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 170.78.

In the same vein, CMI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 13.42, a figure that is expected to reach 4.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 19.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cummins Inc., CMI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.74 million was lower the volume of 0.83 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.43% While, its Average True Range was 5.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Cummins Inc. (CMI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.20%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 95.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.82% that was higher than 25.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.