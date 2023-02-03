Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) went up 9.92% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) open the trading on February 02, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 9.92% to $0.35. During the day, the stock rose to $0.35 and sunk to $0.3252 before settling in for the price of $0.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DGLY posted a 52-week range of $0.21-$1.22.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 5.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 517.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2887, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6055.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 146 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.45, operating margin was -68.93 and Pretax Margin of +119.23.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry. Digital Ally Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.52%, in contrast to 13.90% institutional ownership.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.12) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +118.97 while generating a return on equity of 72.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Digital Ally Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 517.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.44.

In the same vein, DGLY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY)

[Digital Ally Inc., DGLY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.0302.

Raw Stochastic average of Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.65%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.75% that was higher than 71.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.