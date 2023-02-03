Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 3.2 million

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) started the day on February 02, 2023, with a price increase of 10.08% at $18.46. During the day, the stock rose to $18.765 and sunk to $17.42 before settling in for the price of $16.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APPS posted a 52-week range of $10.65-$55.68.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 79.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -39.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $98.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $95.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.95.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 844 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.56, operating margin was +12.34 and Pretax Margin of +5.88.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Digital Turbine Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.00%, in contrast to 70.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14, this organization’s Director bought 15,000 shares at the rate of 31.66, making the entire transaction reach 474,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 416,044. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 07, Company’s Director bought 1,000 for 36.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 36,790. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,640 in total.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.35) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +4.75 while generating a return on equity of 10.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -39.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $35.84, and its Beta score is 2.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.96.

In the same vein, APPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.52, a figure that is expected to reach 0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.82 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.86 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.61% While, its Average True Range was 1.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 76.92% that was lower than 109.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.