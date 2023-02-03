Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) surge 14.84% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Company News

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) open the trading on February 02, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 9.63% to $15.48. During the day, the stock rose to $15.68 and sunk to $13.77 before settling in for the price of $14.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EH posted a 52-week range of $3.32-$18.00.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -247.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $57.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $837.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.52.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 326 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +63.43, operating margin was -583.97 and Pretax Margin of -551.84.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. EHang Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 21.30% institutional ownership.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.01) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -552.68 while generating a return on equity of -103.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

EHang Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -247.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in the upcoming year.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for EHang Holdings Limited (EH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 152.35.

In the same vein, EH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.82, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of EHang Holdings Limited (EH)

[EHang Holdings Limited, EH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.86% While, its Average True Range was 1.87.

Raw Stochastic average of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 67.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 208.27% that was higher than 153.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) Open at price of $1.91: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 02, 2023, Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) set off with pace as it heaved 25.79%...
Read more

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Moves 1.03% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Shaun Noe -
Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) established initial surge of 1.03% at $371.41, as the Stock market unbolted on February 02, 2023. During...
Read more

Kellogg Company (K) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.54 million

Steve Mayer -
As on February 02, 2023, Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) started slowly as it slid -0.92% to $67.63. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.