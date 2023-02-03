Equity Residential (EQR) PE Ratio stood at $21.75: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) open the trading on February 02, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 3.67% to $66.35. During the day, the stock rose to $67.05 and sunk to $64.66 before settling in for the price of $64.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EQR posted a 52-week range of $57.38-$94.32.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 44.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $375.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $371.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $69.71.

Equity Residential (EQR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Residential industry. Equity Residential’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.78%, in contrast to 93.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s Director sold 14,473 shares at the rate of 65.00, making the entire transaction reach 940,745 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 12, Company’s Director sold 15,000 for 63.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 952,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Equity Residential (EQR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.35) by $0.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 44.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.57 in the upcoming year.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Equity Residential (EQR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.75, and its Beta score is 0.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 51.64.

In the same vein, EQR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Equity Residential (EQR)

[Equity Residential, EQR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.02% While, its Average True Range was 1.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Equity Residential (EQR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.88% that was lower than 31.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.